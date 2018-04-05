WWE legends often pop up at WrestleMania, and there could be a few surprise appearances Sunday night at the biggest show of 2018. There appears to be a chance that a few of the biggest wrestlers of all time could make their return in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34.

Rumors suggest that it’s at least possible that The Rock and Hulk Hogan could make an appearance at some point during the upcoming pay-per-view. There have been reports linking both men to WWE in recent weeks.

According to Sports Illustrated, WWE wants The Rock to have a role during WrestleMania 34. The report states WWE planned to have the Hollywood star take part in a segment with Elias. Elias isn’t scheduled to be on the card Sunday, but he has indicated that he’ll have a musical performance at WrestleMania.

But WWE’s hopes of incorporating a “Rock Concert” in a segment with a superstar that’s on the rise might not come to fruition. Sports Illustrated reports that The Rock hasn’t been able to confirm his availability for Sunday night.

The Rock had been a staple at WrestleMania for years, even long after he stopped being a full-time wrestler. He returned from a seven-year absence to be the host of WrestleMania 27, and he had matches with John Cena in the main event of both WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. The Rock joined Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hogan for the opening segment of WrestleMania 30, and he made surprise appearances for WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 32.

WrestleMania 32 was The Rock’s last appearance on WWE TV, though he did show up in front of the live crowd at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2017 once “Monday Night Raw” had gone off the air.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s been even longer since Hogan did anything with WWE. He hasn’t appeared at the year’s biggest PPV since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, and it was later in that year when the company ended their contract with the legendary wrestler because racist comments Hogan had previously made were leaked online.

There have been rumblings that Hogan might come back to WWE multiple times over the last few years. PWInsider reported weeks ago that the two sides were in contact, and that was confirmed by WWE on March 22.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE,” WWE said in a statement, via Pro Wrestling Sheet.

A week later, Hogan was pictured with current WWE superstars, including Triple H, at the premiere for HBO’s upcoming documentary about Andre The Giant.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him,” WWE said in a statement. “Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

TMZ caught up with Hogan on March 29, and he indicated that he wouldn’t be returning to WWE anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped speculation that he could show up at the Superdome.