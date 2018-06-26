The latest teaser trailer for the highly anticipated “WWE 2K19” reveals the pre-order bonus character of the game to be Rey Mysterio.

During “WWE Monday Night Raw,” the new trailer for the upcoming wrestling game was aired. The 30-second clip features a slew of WWE Superstars including Daniel Bryan, Bobby Roode, The Miz, Asuka and Charlotte Flair. All of them are seen taking off a familiar mask while saying a word to describe Mysterio.

The trailer ends with Rey Mysterio himself taking off a mask, only to reveal a silver and red mask that’s adorned with a “W2K19” sign. The 43-year-old professional wrestler, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez, finishes the clip by looking intently into the camera while saying that he is “back” in the game.

The video confirms that when players pre-order the game, they can play as Rey Mysterio. Hence, he is going to be the pre-order bonus character of the game. A voiceover ends the trailer by saying, “Pre-order the Deluxe Edition and play four days early.”

This is good news to fans of Mysterio who missed seeing him playing inside the ring. The professional wrestler officially left the WWE on Feb. 26, 2015 after his nearly 13-year tenure with the company. Also, the last time that he was in the video game series was in “WWE 2K15,” according to DualShockers.

Rey Mysterio has had a prolific career. He bagged the World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, the WWE Tag Team Championship, and many more titles throughout his career. Despite all of his accomplishments, Mysterio still chose to retire three years ago.

In an interview after his decision to leave WWE was publicized, Mysterio explained why he chose to walk away from the ring. “After my last surgery in 2011, I came back at the end in 2012. I felt like I rushed myself. I went back on the shelf, came back and they put me with Sin Cara, and I felt like I wasn't going anywhere,” Mysterio was quoted as saying by Wrestling Inc. at the time.

“I was being thrown in to just have tag matches, there was no direction for Rey Mysterio. My contract was coming to the end and I decided to not re-sign. I wanted to take time off to spend time with my family and go from there,” he added.

“WWE 2K19” is set to launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 9. Those who pre-order the game, can have early access starting on Oct. 5.

Photo: Reuters/Punit Paranjpe