WWE’s third major event in the span of a month is set for Sunday night in Newark, New Jersey. Backlash 2018 will feature wrestlers from both the “Monday Night Raw” and “SmackDown Live” rosters with five championships on the line.

Below are predictions and the entire match card for WWE Backlash 2018.

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

It wouldn’t be surprising to see either wrestler win since there isn’t much at stake. Reigns and Joe are no longer on the same brand, and there isn’t a title on the line. Reigns is probably going over after losing two straight Universal Championship matches to Brock Lesnar, though it’s possible that Joe will get a victory to put himself in the WWE Championship picture.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (No Disqualification Match)

Another loss for Nakamura would give him two defeats to Styles in a month and little reason to keep feuding with the current WWE Champion. WWE turned Nakamura heel for a reason--so why not give him the strap? The Japanese superstar has more heat than anyone on “SmackDown Live.” It only makes sense to have him win the WWE Championship by some sort of nefarious means so babyfaces like Styles and Daniel Bryan can chase the title.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Since the United States Championship is staying on “SmackDown Live,” there’s no chance the IC Title is leaving “Monday Night Raw.” With The Miz on the blue brand after the Superstar Shake-up, Rollins is basically guaranteed to retain his belt.

Prediction: Seth Rollins

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Bliss had a pretty lengthy title run, but her time holding the championship is over for the time being. Especially with the way she’s treated Jax during their feud, Bliss might be pinned after only a few minutes in the ring Sunday.

Prediction: Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair

Carmella certainly isn’t going to defeat Charlotte. Maybe Peyton Royce and Billie Kay will distract the challenger and allow Carmella to keep her championship, but don’t be surprised if Charlotte’s time without the belt is very brief. She’s still the top female star on “SmackDown Live.”

Prediction: Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Will WWE decide to make Cass a force to be reckoned with by giving him a win over WWE’s No.1 babyface, or is Bryan going to win his first PPV singles match in over three years? The safe bet is a victory for Bryan as he slowly makes his way back up the card.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Neither Strowman nor Lashley is going to get pinned. Reigns and Lesnar are the only wrestlers that have beaten Strowman, and WWE will surely build Lashley up to be an unstoppable force, as well. The only question is whether it’ll be Owens or Zayn that takes the pin.

Prediction: Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley

United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

WWE likely didn’t put the title on Hardy a week after WrestleMania 34 just to give it back to Orton. Both wrestlers have feuded with Shelton Benjamin in recent weeks, so don’t be surprised to see him interfere and insert himself into the U.S. Championship picture.

Prediction: Jeff Hardy