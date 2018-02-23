With two days remaining until WWE Elimination Chamber 2018, four matches are on the card for the final “Monday Night Raw” pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. If the betting odds mean anything, it shouldn’t be hard to figure out which wrestlers will be the night’s biggest winners.

That’s especially true when it comes to the main event, which is expected to be the men’s elimination chamber match. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, John Cena, The Miz and Elias will try to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Only one superstar, however, seems to have a real shot at winning.

Reigns is the overwhelming favorite in the seven-man match. It’s been the worst-kept secret in WWE for nearly a year that the Shield member would take on Lesnar in New Orleans on April 8.

A match between Reigns and Lesnar makes sense, even though a large portion of the WWE fan base won’t be happy when it becomes official. They are the only two wrestlers to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Lesnar is the biggest PPV draw in the company, and Reigns is the most popular full-time wrestler on the roster.

Reigns and Lesnar fought in the main event of WrestleMania 31, though Rollins used his Money in the Bank contract to turn that into a triple threat match and steal the WWE Championship. Rollins has the third-best odds Sunday night, following his standout performance in Monday’s gauntlet match

Strowman has the best odds to upset Reigns, though a win for the Monster Among Men isn’t likely. He’s been involved in three title matches with Lesnar since SummerSlam, including a singles match at No Mercy in September that saw Strowman get pinned clean after one F-5. Strowman lost a triple threat match at the Royal Rumble when Lesnar pinned Kane to retain his belt.

Below are betting odds for every match on the WWE Elimination Chamber card, via 5dimes.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns -600

Braun Strowman +310

Seth Rollins +600

Finn Balor +1700

John Cena +2000

The Miz +3500

Elias +4300

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss -210

Sasha Banks +190

Bayley +575

Sonya Deville +600

Mickie James +2500

Mandy Rose +4500

Asuka -500 vs. Nia Jax +900

“Woken” Matt Hardy -210 vs. Bray Wyatt +160