WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia Friday has been built to be a mini-WrestleMania of sorts, even though the company's biggest event of 2018 happened less than three weeks ago. The card features seven championship matches and the biggest battle royal in history. The Undertaker, John Cena and Triple H will also perform.

Here are predictions for every match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event:

50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

Technically nothing is on the line in the Greatest Royal Rumble, giving WWE plenty of options when it comes to a potential winner. Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman make the most sense since they are the most popular full-time wrestlers on the two respective brands. Strowman has been unbeatable when he hasn’t faced Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, so he's probably the most logical choice to be the last man standing.

Prediction: Braun Strowman

The Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match)

There are plenty of jokes to be made about Rusev getting buried at the Greatest Royal Rumble—Rusev has even made them himself. WWE isn't sending The Undertaker to Saudi Arabia to have him lose. He’ll probably win in quick fashion, just like he did against John Cena at WrestleMania, potentially setting him up for another big match at some point in 2018.

Prediction: The Undertaker

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Reigns likely lost at WrestleMania so he could win the belt in Saudi Arabia, where he’ll get a much more favorable reaction. But who knows what’s going to happen after Lesnar’s shocking victory at WrestleMania 34? It’s certainly possible that the former UFC champion will hold the title until SummerSlam after signing a new contract.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

This is easily the most difficult title match to predict. WWE seems happy with Styles as the top champion on “SmackDown Live,” but there’d be little reason for his storyline with Nakamura to continue if he beats him clean for a second time this month. Maybe the match will end in a disqualification, leading to a rematch at Backlash in May. If someone is going to get pinned, it could be Styles as he faces the blue brand’s new top heel.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena vs. Triple H

This match had absolutely no build and probably won’t mean much in terms of storylines going forward. If that’s the case, Cena—the much more active in-ring performer—will get the victory. But if WWE does decide to use this match as part of a larger angle, it could be Triple H that comes out on top. Cena has had a string of failures on PPV, and there’s a chance he’ll lose to Triple H to keep that theme going.

Prediction: John Cena

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal

Jinder is on “Monday Night Raw” now, meaning he won’t win the title unless WWE decides to send the Intercontinental Championship to “SmackDown Live.” That’s probably not going to happen, and the seeds are already being planted for a future U.S. Title feud between Hardy and Randy Orton.

Prediction: Jeff Hardy

Bray Wyatt & “Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus & Cesaro - Raw Tag Team Championship Match

WWE sent Sheamus & Cesaro to “SmackDown Live” during the Superstar Shake-up in order to give them fresh feuds. The former champions won’t regain the titles they lost at WrestleMania 34 and head back to “Monday Night Raw” only a few weeks later.

Prediction: Bray Wyatt & ‘Woken” Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

This is another case of a title change making little sense after what happened at WrestleMania. The Bludgeon Brothers beat The Usos to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in New Orleans, so they won’t be relinquishing the belts back just a few weeks later.

Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe – Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

The Miz and Samoa Joe have been sent to “SmackDown Live,” likely eliminating them from contention in the ladder match. Rollins and Balor could feud for the next few months with the IC Title at stake. Rollins is the heavy favorite here after winning the belt at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto

Alexander should hold the belt for the foreseeable future after becoming the WWE Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Cedric Alexander