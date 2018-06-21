WWE is less than two months away from its No.2 pay-per-view of the year, and the wheels are in motion to set up some big-time world championship matches at SummerSlam 2018. It’s already started with the build toward Extreme Rules on July 15, and some of the year’s biggest feuds will culminate the following month in New York City.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming matches scheduled for Extreme Rules, and what they could mean for the SummerSlam card.

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship)

Bliss won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and the Raw Women’s Championship all in one night, cashing in her contract for a title match just an hour after being victorious in Sunday’s ladder match. The now five-time champion interfered as Jax was defending the belt against Ronda Rousey, attacking both women before her championship match officially began.

The events at Money in the Bank led to a 30-day suspension for Rousey and Jax invoking her rematch clause for the next PPV. Jax already has two wins over Bliss, having defeated her at both WrestleMania 34 and Backlash, but Bliss is the heavy favorite in their upcoming bout. The best bet might be a win for Bliss, setting up a Raw Women’s Championship Match against Rousey at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship)

Rusev became the No.1 contender for the top title on “SmackDown Live” Tuesday when he won a five-man gauntlet match. The Bulgarian Brute forced The Miz to tap out to the Accolade, getting his long-awaited singles match for the world title at Extreme Rules.

Styles will probably retain, given how long he’s been champion. He defeated Jinder Mahal for the title prior to Survivor Series, and WWE has passed on several opportunities to crown a new champion, including during his recent three-month feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. It was just announced that Styles will be on the cover of the WWE 2K19 video game, and he’s likely to enter SummerSlam with the title.

Photo: Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Gospel Music Association

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. ???? (No.1 Contender for Universal Championship)

Kurt Angle announced on “Monday Night Raw” that the winner of a multi-man match at Extreme Rules would go on to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Reigns and Lashley were both added to the match, and other names will be announced in the coming weeks. A graphic on WWE.com indicates that there could be four more spots up for grabs. Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins could be among the names included.

Braun Strowman probably won’t be in the match since he just won the Money in the Bank briefcase. He could cash-in his contract at SummerSlam, or he might turn the scheduled Universal Championship Match into a triple threat by challenging Lesnar shortly after Extreme Rules. Either way, the expectation is that Strowman and Reigns will both be involved in the SummerSlam Universal Championship Match in some fashion.