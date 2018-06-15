There’s a lot on the line at WWE Money in the Bank 2018, which has clearly become the most important pay-per-view that isn’t among the “Big Four.” Not only will five titles be defended, but world championship opportunities are also up for grabs Sunday night.

Money in the Bank features 10 matches, including Ronda Rousey’s first singles match, two ladder matches and a last man standing match. Here are predictions for the entire card:

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match)

Styles and Nakamura have been feuding for the better part of three months. WWE has had plenty of chances to put the WWE Championship on the Japanese superstar, yet Styles has continued to hold the belt, even with Nakamura’s heel turn. The champ should find a way to retain the title Sunday.

Prediction: AJ Styles

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

There are plenty of strong candidates to win the briefcase. Samoa Joe is one of the best overall performers in the company and deserves to be a world champion. Rusev has found a way to get over with the crowd without much of a push. Braun Strowman should’ve beaten Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in September and remains incredibly popular. But it might be The Miz that ultimately wins, having earned a spot in the main-event picture by being as consistent as any heel over the last two years. Maybe he’ll even cash in on Daniel Bryan, who should get his shot at the WWE Championship eventually.

Prediction: The Miz

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

It’s probably a safe bet that neither Charlotte nor Alexa Bliss will win the match, considering it wasn’t long ago that both of them held championships. Lana isn’t ready to hold a title. Naomi and Sasha Banks are options, as is Natalya, who could use the briefcase to turn on Rousey. Winning the briefcase and eventually turning heel could do wonders for Becky Lynch. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been underutilized ever since she dropped the belt in late 2016.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

This match is likely a vehicle to start a feud between Rousey and Natalya—it’s just a matter of how WWE gets there. Will Rousey win the title only to lose it immediately as Natalya cashes in the briefcase? Will Natalya distract Rousey and force her to lose her first singles match? WWE seemed to really get behind Jax by putting the belt on her at WrestleMania, and it might not be time for her to lose it just yet.

Prediction: Nia Jax

Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella vs. Asuka

Carmella has just about no chance to beat Asuka clean. Maybe she’ll find a way to cheat or even get disqualified, but her title-reign could end up being relatively short-lived.

Prediction: Asuka

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE likely created this feud in hopes of having Reigns win a PPV match in which he’s cheered when his hand is raised. Reigns will defeat Mahal with a spear, but don’t expect the Chicago crowd to be too kind to him.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff Match)

The Bludgeon Brothers still haven’t lost as a team. There isn’t much reason to believe that WWE is putting the titles on Gallows and Anderson. Maybe another team will get involved and insert themselves into the title picture.

Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Lashley is going to win his first singles PPV match since returning to WWE. The only question is whether the feud goes any further after being so poorly received.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Elias

Rollins has been the most popular babyface on “Monday Night Raw” in 2018, reaching the level that everyone thought he would hit two years ago. The only real reason to strip him of the title would be so he could get an opportunity at the Universal Championship in the near future.

Prediction: Seth Rollins

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

It’s been an interesting return for Bryan, who after defeating Cass at Backlash suffered two clean losses on “SmackDown Live.” Bryan is still the most popular member of the blue brand, making it unlikely that he’ll suffer yet another defeat in such a short amount of time.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan