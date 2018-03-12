Jeff Hardy’s return to the WWE universe might have hit a snag after reports surfaced that Hardy was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired in Concord, North Carolina, where he crashed his Cadillac into a guard rail, CBS Sports reported.

According to the arrest records, Hardy was arrested at 10:39 pm by the Concord Police Department after he was involved in a traffic crash that occurred around 8:11 pm on Concord Parkway. Reports said he was released later that evening.

According to a report in CBS Sports, the police gauged the damage wrought to his 2016 Cadillac was around $8,000. However, there were no reports stating if Hardy had sustained any injuries in the accident.

The report said Hardy, “ran off the roadway ... striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees ... coming to rest in the middle of the right [north] bound lane of travel."

Hardy, who is 40 years old, was arrested at 10:20 pm on March 10, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported, citing the Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Office. No details have been released yet on the circumstances leading to the arrest except to say that he was reportedly impaired while driving. Neither the police nor the WWE have explained the details of his impairment.

He was released a little over an hour later, with a 30-day revocation of his driver’s license. Hardy is slated to appear in Cabarrus County Court on April 16 for his hearing.

Hardy was sidelined from the wrestling world for six months following a surgery in September 2017. He was recently cleared to return and was scheduled to begin training at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando this month.

WWE did not comment on the arrest or if this situation would delay his return to TV. According to reports, WWE filmed The Ultimate Deletion with his brother Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt last week at Matt's home in Cameron, North Carolina. But it was not clear if Jeff Hardy had performed in that match or if WWE would edit him out, PWInsider reported.

Jeff Hardy is an American professional wrestler, who had signed to WWE on the Raw brand. Hardy is part of The Hardy Boyz tag team with his real-life brother, Matt Hardy. Jeff Hardy has held the Intercontinental Championship four times and the European Championship once. In 2008, he won the WWE's World Heavyweight Championship twice and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship three times. He is the eighteenth Triple Crown Champion and the ninth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.