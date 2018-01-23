“X-Factor” host Dermot O’Leary recently talked about his encounter with Prince William alongside the hosts of the popular reality TV competition in the United Kingdom.

While speaking with The Sun, O’Leary said that those who were nominated for an award at the 2017 Pride of Britain Awards had the chance to meet the royal family. The “X-Factor” host was with Nicole Scherzinger at that time.

After meeting Prince Charles and shaking his hand, O’Leary and Scherzinger had the chance to talk to Prince William. The Pussycat Dolls singer told the prince that her name in the all-girl group is Prince William. Kate Middleton’s husband was delighted to hear this.

And when it was time to shake each other’s hands, Prince William asked O’Leary to give him his famous “Dermot Hug.” “Then he came to me and said, ‘You know what I need? I need a Dermot hug.’ And I said, ‘Right, bring it on.’ So we had a hug and he went, ‘Oh, that’s a good hug and it’s important to hug,’” O’Leary recounted.

The “X-Factor” host is known for hugging the contestants especially if they do nt make it past certain rounds. O’Leary said that he’s delighted to know that Prince William is aware of his hug because this means that he watches the show.

O’Leary acknowledged the fact that it’s possible that Prince William was just briefed about the “Dermot hug” beforehand. But if this was the case, the host is pleased that the prince was briefed properly.

Meanwhile, O’Leary also opened up about the upcoming season of the “X-Factor” next year. The host said that it’s possible for Olly Murs to return as judge to “X-Factor” and ditch his current BBC show, “The Voice” in the U.K. He also clarified that he’s unsure whether or not Cheryl will return next season.

“How she was on judges’ houses – I’d never seen her like that. It was a completely different Cheryl,” he gushed.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool