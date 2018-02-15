Mulder and Scully dine at a Japanese restaurant in Season 11, episode 7 of “The X-Files.” But as seen in a new trailer for the installment, the eatery the partners visit appears to be a smart restaurant.

In the minute-long promo clip of the Fox series, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) order their food using an app. And because the restaurant has zero staff, Mulder pays for their food by inserting his ATM card in a slot strategically installed on their table.

Another fun technology featured in the video is Scully’s smart fridge, which reminds her of Skinner’s (Mitch Pileggi) upcoming birthday and advises her to keep herself hydrated. It also informs Scully that her stock of salad dressing is running low, and asks if she would like to defrost the chicken as someone named Scott is coming for dinner.

The video, however, also shows a number of disturbing technological inventions, including a fast-driving driverless car, a navigation app telling its user that he’ll never make it to his office, and a fleet of drones and a pack of four-legged robots coming after Mulder and Scully.

While it’s unclear why these techs are bothering the duo, the synopsis for the episode reveals that the partners are going to find themselves targets in a deadly game of cat and mouse involving artificial intelligence.

In a previously released trailer for the episode, Scully whispers to Mulder that somebody is tracking them, and that this somebody knows everything.

The episode is titled “Rm9sbG93ZXJz,” which is a Base64 code used to encode binary text information so it can be transferred digitally without changes. According to Syfy Wire, if “Rm9sbG93ZXJz” is decoded, it translates to the word “Followers.”

In an interview with TV Insider last month, Duchovny said that the next episode, which was written by Kristen Cloke and Shannon Hamblin, “probably [only] has 15 or 20 lines of dialogue.” “It’s a really ballsy move on everyone’s part,” the actor said.

“It’s interesting to work on something without dialogue, because you don’t want to end up miming,” Anderson added.

“Fox is great to let us do it,” episode director Glen Morgan said.

The episode airs on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.