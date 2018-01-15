Mulder and Scully investigate a string of unusual deaths in this week’s episode of “The X-Files.”

According to the synopsis for Season 11, episode 3 of the Fox series, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) look into a spate of deaths, in which the victims were plagued by their own doppelgangers.

In the trailer for the episode, Dr. Babsi Russel (Denise Dowse) confirms to Mulder and Scully that the victims “all saw their doubles” prior to their deaths. The promo clip also teases the final moments of two of the victims. One is seen about to be attacked by his double using a katana, while the other is seen hitting a tree with his car after his doppelganger suddenly shows up and takes the wheel from him.

Mulder and Scully’s investigation leads them to a pair of twins playing a dangerous game. In the trailer, one of the twins tells the partners that people can protect themselves from their doubles “telepathically.”

The twins are both played by Karin Konoval, who is returning to the series after more than two decades. Konoval first appeared on the series as Madame Zelma in the 1995 episode “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose.” The 56-year-old actress then played the role of Mrs. Peacock in the 1996 installment, titled “Home.”

Mrs. Peacock is a mother of three who lost her arms and legs following a terrible car accident with her husband. Her sons brought her home and treated her injuries. But in an effort to keep the Peacock family alive by reproducing more children in the family, Mrs. Peacock offered herself to her sons for incestuous sexual intercourse.

While Konoval’s twin roles are unlike Mrs. Peacock, series creator Chris Carter told Entertainment Weekly last September that the actress will be back in “a tour-de-force performance” this season.

In addition to Dowse and Konoval, other guest stars in the episode include Benjamin Wilkinson as Dean Cavalier, Jared Ager-Foster as Arkie Seavers, Lossen Chambers as Nurse Peggy Easton, and Alison Araya as Nurse Vickie Easton.

“The X-Files” Season 11, episode 3, titled “Plus One,” airs on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.