Mulder and Scully look into a case of human organ theft in this week’s episode of “The X-Files.”

In a sneak peek from Season 11, episode 9 of the Fox series, two doctors crank open a corpse’s chest and harvest his heart and lungs. When one of the doctors notices that the corpse’s pancreas might be infected, his partner tells him to just leave it inside. But despite his colleague’s advice, the doctor still takes the pancreas out of the body and licks it, much to the shock of his fellow doctor.

Curiously, a mysterious woman secretly watches the doctors from above as they harvest organs from the corpse. While it’s unclear why the lady monitors the doctors’ every move, the enigmatic woman is seen making the sign of the cross after uttering the words, “Jesus Christ, son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner.”

In another sneak peek from the installment, the doctors who were harvesting organs from the body are found dead.

“There are multiple cases here, Scully (Gillian Anderson),” Mulder (David Duchovny) says. “This victim (the corpse) is murdered by these two (the doctors), who were murdered by someone else.” That someone is likely the lady monitoring the organ harvesters.

“But the question is why are the organs harvested?” asks Mulder.

“Well, there’s about three quarters of a million dollars worth of organs left in the cooler inside the emergency room,” Scully notes.

“Which tells me that whoever killed these two didn’t do it for material gain,” Mulder concludes.

Scully also points out that the doctors who took the organs were not familiar with transplant procedures because no hospitals are going to take the organs they harvested. When Mulder says that the cooler left in the hospital is missing the liver and the pancreas of the corpse, Scully immediately checks on hospitals doing liver transplants over the next seven to 20 hours, while Mulder checks the Internet if there are any organs recently put up for auction.

According to the synopsis for the hour, Mulder and Scully’s investigation lead them into uncovering a mysterious cult consumed with macabre rituals.

Guest starring in the episode are Fiona Vroom, Jere Burns, Carlena Britch, Micaela Aquilera, Fabiloa Colmenero, Aidan Kahn, and Albert Nicholas.

“The X-Files” Season 11, episode 9, titled “Nothing Lasts Forever,” airs on Wednesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.