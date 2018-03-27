X-Men fans have plenty to look forward to, but they should update their calendars. Twentieth Century Fox has rescheduled release dates for several movies including “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and “New Mutants” and more. Take a look at all the mutant movies slated to come out in 2018 and 2019.

“Deadpool 2” Release Date: May 18

Wade Wilson returns with plenty of sarcasm and bullets in this sequel. Ryan Reynolds and company are keeping the details secret, but the trailer makes it clear that Cable (Josh Brolin) will be introduced (seemingly as a villain). Deadpool will also put together X-Force, a team of mutants which includes Domino (Zazie Beetz). The movie was originally scheduled for June.

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” Release Date: Feb. 14, 2019

Nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day” like Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) fighting for control of her body. This flick, originally set for a November release, will take place in 1992, about a decade after “X-Men: Apocalypse.” During a mission, Jean loses control of her abilities and her Phoenix persona is revealed. Jean and Phoenix battle for control. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain also star.

Photo: 20th Century Fox

“Gambit” Release Date: June 7, 2019

Channing Tatum signed on to star as Remy LeBeau, also known as Gambit, in May 2014, and this movie still hasn’t been made. Yet, it appears 20th Century Fox is still saving the June 7 slot for “Gambit” right now. Several directors, including Doug Liman and Gore Verbinski, have signed on and dropped out of the project. Not much is known about the movie, but it has been described as a heist flick.

“The New Mutants” Release Date: Aug. 2, 2019

This is particularly disappointing. The movie was set to come out this April, but Deadpool’s move pushed it back to February 2019. “Dark Phoenix” forces it to move yet again, this time to summer. With any luck, it’ll be worth the wait to see the X-Men franchise take on horror.

“New Mutants” will introduce five new teenagers — played by Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton and Henry Zaga — who get locked in an institution since they can’t control their mutant abilities. They’ll have to work together if they want to get out of the asylum.