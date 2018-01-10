Xbox Live features a new set of Deals With Gold discounts on over 20 Xbox games across Xbox One and Xbox 360. The highlights include Farming Simulator 17 and Thumper, but we’ve posted the full list below.

Xbox One Deals With Gold Games

Farming Simulator 17 - Platinum : $37.49 (25 percent off)

Blood Bowl 2 : $6.60 (67 percent off)

Styx: Masters Of Shadows : $7.50 (75 percent off)

Elex : $41.99 (30 percent off)

Deer Hunter: Reloaded : $11.99 (40 percent off)

The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing II : $7.50 (50 percent off)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar : $19.49 (35 percent off)

Real Farm : $31.99 (20 percent off)

Black Mirror : $29.99 (25 percent off)

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion : $16.74 (33 percent off)

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack : $26.79 (33 percent off)

Crypt Of The NecroDancer : $9.74 (35 percent off)

Energy Cycle : $2.24 (25 percent off)

‘n Verlore Verstand : $8.99 (40 percent off)

Race Arcade : $7.49 (25 percent off)

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series : $11.99 (40 percent off)

Save The Ninja Clan : $2.24 (25 percent off)

Thumper : $13.99 (33 percent off)

Tour De France 2017 : $16.50 (67 percent off)

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Games

Faery - Legends Of Avalon : $1.87 (75 percent off)

Rotastic : $1.24 (75 percent off)

Battleblock Theater : $7.49 (50 percent off)

This week’s deals aren’t exactly stellar unless you like clones, farming simulators or fishing games, but Thumper is an absolute standout for those who haven’t played it already. Inspired by the rhythm legacies of games like Amplitude, this Xbox One title adds a creepy twist to beat matching button presses with a seriously great soundtrack. Thumper originally debuted on various VR platforms, but it’s still right at home on consoles as well.

While browsing the Xbox Live store, you might also want to redeem the latest batch of Games With Gold for Jan. 2018. In case you forgot, here are the games and the dates they’ll be available:

Jan. 8-31: The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III (Xbox One)

Dec. 16 - Jan. 15: Back To The Future 30th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One)

Jan.16 - Feb. 15: Zombi (Xbox One)

Jan. 8-15: Tomb Raider: Underworld (Xbox 360/One)

Jan. 16-31: Army Of Two (Xbox 360/One)

As you can see, Microsoft has kicked off 2018 with plenty of new ways for Xbox Live Gold subscribers to save some serious cash. Not all the games are great, but there are lots of discounts to be had.

What do you think of January’s Deals With Gold so far? Are you satisfied with the most recent crop of sales? Tells us in the comments section!