Xiaomi is one of the biggest smartphone makers in China, and it looks like the company is gearing up once again to announce a new phone. The upcoming Xiaomi device will be co-developed by Black Shark Technology, and it will be a gaming smartphone that’s going to directly compete with last year’s Razer Phone.

The new Black Shark gaming smartphone will launch in Beijing, China on April 13, according to GizmoChina. The site was able to get its hands on an official invitation confirming the upcoming device’s launch date. Unfortunately, specs for the upcoming gaming smartphone wasn’t shared. As of late, it’s only being speculated that the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor because one of the invites for the launch event has the Qualcomm logo. However, it does make sense that a gaming smartphone would have the latest and greatest Snapdragon processor that’s already powering the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone might also arrive with a 120Hz display. If this turns out to be true, then the device would have the same display technology that’s currently on the Razer Phone. However, unlike the Razer Phone, the Black Shark gaming smartphone might have a bezel-less 18:9 display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080.

The Black Shark gaming smartphone is also rumored to arrive in three versions. The base model is believed to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the high-end model could have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Right in the middle of those two versions will be a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device might also support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging, according to Tech Radar. None of these have been confirmed by Xiaomi, so it’s best to take them with a grain of salt.

So, what will this new gaming smartphone actually look like? An alleged leaked photo of the upcoming device has been making rounds all over the net, but that has already proven to be a fake. The device shown in the image is actually the MatriMax iPlay gaming tablet. More likely than not, the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone might just look like any of the recent flagship smartphones. The Black Shark phone might also show off a more attractive design to counter the boxy aesthetics of the Razer Phone.

