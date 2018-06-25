Xiaomi has announced two new devices that are targeted at the budget-conscious market. The Mi Pad 4 tablet and the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone are Android-running devices that greatly resemble Apple’s iPad and iPhone X, respectively.

Based on the official promotional photos for the two new devices, it’s undeniable that Xiaomi took cues from the design of the iPad and the iPhone X. The Mi Pad 4 has a striking resemblance to the iPad in terms of colors, form factor and even its default wallpaper. The only thing missing is the physical home button, which Apple is also rumored to be ditching in the upcoming iPad models.

The Mi Pad 4 sports an 8-inch display with a 1920x1200 screen resolution. It is running the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 2.2GHz processor, which is understandable because of its 1,099 yuan or US$170 price tag. The device has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot for expanded storage. It houses a 6,000 mAh battery and has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and a 13-megapixel rear camera, according to The Next Web.

Xiaomi is also offering a slightly upgraded version of the Mi Pad 4. The LTE-ready version has a $230 price tag and it does not only offer mobile data connectivity, but also 4GB of RAM and a bigger 64GB onboard memory. There’s no word yet if the Mi Pad 4 will be introduced in other markets aside from China, but it’s important to note that its LTE connectivity might not work in North America.

Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 6 Pro, also appears to channel the very successful iPhone X in terms of design. The handset sports a notch on top of its display, and it also has minimal bezels save for the bottom area. The position and location of the dual-lens rear camera is also very similar to that of the iPhone X. Unlike the 10th anniversary iPhone that relies on Face ID as its only biometric system, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a fingerprint reader on its back and it is equipped with Xiaomi’s AI Face Unlock, as per SlashGear.

The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch, 19:9 FHD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and houses a 4,000 mAh battery. It It has a number of memory configurations starting at 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The base model costs 999 yuan or US$153. The top-tier model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, on the other hand, costs 1,299 yuan or US$199.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro also comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a vertically-aligned, dual-back camera module composed of one 12-megapixel lens and another 5-megapixel lens. Apart from AI Face Unlock, the cameras also support Portrait Mode, Night Scene Enhancement, Auto HDR and AI beautification effects. The phone is now available in China, but there’s still no information on its possible release in other markets, Android Authority reports.

