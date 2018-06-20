Following the violent death of rapper XXXTentacion in South Florida, fans gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate his short life and music. However, the tribute to the “Sad” artist quickly turned into a chaotic scene that required police to be dispatched. As a result, officers fired non-lethal bullets into the crowd.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was 20 years old when he was shot dead on Monday after visiting a motorcycle dealer. The rapper was approached by two armed suspects when he left the dealership. At least one of the suspects fired and hit the “Jocelyn Flores” artist in what cops believe was a possible robbery.

After video of the rapper’s lifeless body surfaced online and he was declared dead, fans in Los Angeles gathered for an impromptu memorial on Tuesday that shut down Melrose Avenue, according to TMZ. The memorial began peacefully but as the crowd grew, the group began to riot.

Video obtained from the memorial shows people overrunning the streets and sidewalks, scaling buildings, and jumping off of rooftops into the crowd. The group also became loud and began chanting until police arrived.

When the group continued to riot and began throwing rocks, authorities fired rubber bullets and pepper bullets, quickly breaking up the crowd and ending the memorial.

While stars like Skai Jackson and Lil Yachty praised XXXTentacion for trying to become more positive and make a change for the better, the rapper has quite a controversial past. Aside from his popular music, the artist was facing 15 felony charges after he violently beat his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala.

After being arrested for domestic violence, XXXTentacion was also accused of witness tampering. The rapper reportedly made several phone calls to his ex while imprisoned. Prosecutors believed he tried to persuade her not to testify against him.

Despite their violent past together, Ayala was upset after learning about her ex-boyfriend’s murder. “Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken,” she said.

The young woman briefly attended the rapper’s memorial site in Florida but was forced to leave due to backlash from the crowd. Ayala revealed she left a few mementos for her ex, who would have wanted her there, but fans burned the items.

