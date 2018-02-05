Users hoping to log on to check their Yahoo accounts this morning were not able to. Yahoo Mail was down for thousands of users today. According to Down Detector Yahoo Mail has not been working since around 11:30 a.m. EST.

Many Yahoo mail users took to Twitter to voice their frustration for outage. Users said Yahoo Mail was not working on mobile and desktop. There were more than a thousand reports of Yahoo Mail down on Down Detector as of 11:45 a.m.

Seriously @yahoomail I kinda need access to email when I work from home. Any reason why I continually have troubles accessing it, today has been awful! #thisclosetoswitching pic.twitter.com/Nk7A2ahxzA — Scott Pietrangelo (@PietrangeloS) February 5, 2018





Yahoo's customer care account was responding to usrs Monday saying they were unaware of the outage. "Sorry to hear you're having trouble with Yahoo Mail. We presently do not have any information indicating that Yahoo Mail is down. Would you please describe what happens when you visit Yahoo Mail," the company said.

"How can you not know this??? Yahoo Mail has been dead for more than 10 minutes now both on laptop and on mobile. On laptop it says "our engineers are working quickly to resolve the issue", and on mobile it doesn't load emails," one Twitter user wrote.

"Yahoo mail down again today. Argghhhh," Twitter user Ivan Goldman said.

"You don't have any info indicating Yahoo mail is down?....clearly its down! Everybody is having issues with Yahoo mail, including myself! When will it be fixed?" Twitter user Rachel said.

Update: At 12 pm. Yahoo Customer Care released a statement about Yahoo Mail not working. "This is a known issue which our engineers are working to correct now. Once we have additional information we will be sure to reach out," the company said. Yahoo then directed users experience mail outages to a site for a key code.

If you're having trouble getting an account key code for your #YahooAccount, here are some ways to resolve it: https://t.co/mKYu3Dx4Mi — Yahoo Customer Care (@YahooCare) February 5, 2018

A few Yahoo mail users, however, noted their Yahoo Mail was still down.

Not that you're interested but I am having trouble even getting in to Yahoo mail. — Andy Farrell (@APFaz) February 5, 2018

Here is a Yahoo Mail outage map from Down Detector.

Photo: Down Detector







@yahoomail Any updates on issues with the site? Will I be able to check emails today?????? — Cheryl B (@DivineConcepts) February 5, 2018

Perhaps if @yahoomail dedicated more resources to maintaining its website and less on their @YahooNews #FakeNews we'd all be better off. @YahooNews is a total disgrace constantly bemoaning our greatus @POTUS @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GOujbGqTZx — Marshall Dillon (@MarshallDil) February 5, 2018

"Yahoo Mail is so bad it makes me miss AOL," another user wrote.

Yahoo Mail is so bad it makes me miss AOL. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) February 5, 2018

As of 11:50 a.m. Yahoo was still telling users the site is not down and is working just fine despite what users are saying online. As of 12 p.m. Down Detector's outage map showed Yahoo Mail was down and not working across most of the U.S. and in the U.K.

