“Love & Hip Hop: New York” stars Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have been going strong for quite some time but it looks like fans of the popular couple will be waiting a few more years before they see the two reunite.

In 2015, Mendeecees was sentenced to serve eight years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and in January 2016 he began his sentence. Since then, he and Yandy have remained close, but the reality star has been fighting to get an early release.

Despite his continuous efforts, Mendeecees’ pleas have been repeatedly rejected. On Tuesday, Democrat & Chronicle reported a federal appellate court would not change the length of Mendeecees’ prison sentence.

In his appeal, Mendeecees’ lawyer, Dawn Florio, argued a sentence reduction should be considered due to a change in the “Sentencing Guidelines Manual” used by federal judges, which provides recommended sentences for crimes.

The change to the manual was made shortly before Mendeecees’ sentence was handed down. However, the court decided the argument was “without merit” due to his plea deal.

The court stated, “the terms of which specifically provided that he would not receive any role adjustment.”

This isn’t the first time Mendeecees’ has tried to get back to his family. In March 2017, the reality star’s attorney argued her client didn’t have a large role in the drug ring, according to Page Six. However, prosecutors decided his role was big enough that he should serve out his full sentence.

Despite the rejection of his plea, Mendeecees seems to have a solid support system thanks to his longtime love Yandy Smith. Although Mendeecees is no longer a cast member on “LHHNY” due to his incarceration, Yandy has made sure to give him plenty of shoutouts on her Instagram page.

On Feb. 2, the star shared a video of Mendeecees speaking of his love for their daughter. The star explained how he always wanted a daughter and looks forward to protecting her.

He then praised Yandy for being “perfect” and a great role model. Mendeecees went on to reveal he hopes Skylar can turn out like her mother because she changed his life for the better.

Photo: VH1