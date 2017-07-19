The New York Yankees executed a blockbuster trade Tuesday night, acquiring third baseman Todd Frazier along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox. The Bronx Bombers dealt reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects, making it clear they believe a run to the 2017 World Series is possible.

There had been rumors that the Yankees were looking for help in the bullpen and at first base, and they addressed both needs, considering Frazier can play both corner infield positions. The team, however, might not be good enough to contend for a championship just yet.

Will the Yankees make another trade before the 2017 MLB trade deadline on July 31?

New York wasn’t expected to be one of the best teams in baseball this year, and they’ve made it clear they won’t trade their top prospects. Shortstop Gleyber Torres is their No.1 minor-league player, and recently called-up outfielder Clint Frazier is the team’s No.2 prospect. They appear to be off limits, and New York might be out of the running for Oakland Athletics’ starting pitcher Sonny Gray now that the team has dealt No.3 prospect Blake Rutherford to Chicago.

Adding a lower level starting pitcher, however, is not out of the question.

A prospect like infielder Jorge Mateo could bring back a pitcher that would quickly become one of the best starters in the Yankees rotation. With Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro thriving in New York’s middle infield and Torres on his way, Mateo is an expendable piece of the Yankees’ farm system.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand named Trevor Cahill and Clayton Richard of the San Diego Padres as two starters New York could go after. Atlanta Braves’ starter Jaime Garcia and Dan Straily of the Miami Marlins might also be options for the Yankees.

The numbers for New York’s rotation aren’t that bad in 2017. The team ranks fourth in AL ERA (4.18), and the bullpen has blown more leads than anyone in the league. But it’s hard to believe the Yankees could have any success in the postseason with the way their rotation is currently constructed.

Masahiro Tanaka was supposed to be the team’s ace, and he might be the biggest disappointment in all of baseball with a 5.33 ERA. Michael Pineda is done for the season now that he needs Tommy John surgery. As well as Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery and C.C. Sabathia have pitched, they likely won’t be good enough to compete with teams like the Red Sox and Houston Astros.

The Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins as they completed the trade, improving their record to 48-44. New York remains in third place in the AL East and 3.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox, who sit atop the division.

New York might have to sneak into the playoffs with one of the American League’s two wild-card spots. They lead the Twins by 1.5 games for the final postseason berth in the AL, though they haven’t looked like a playoff team since their hot start.

The Yankees are just 10-21 in their last 31 games.