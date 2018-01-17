After breaking out as Zoey Johnson on ABC’s hit series “Black-ish,” Yara Shahidi earned her own spinoff series, “Grown-ish,” on Freeform, which follows her character as she attends college.

The 17-year-old is everywhere right now because of her new show and her commitment to being an outspoken activist for her generation and beyond, but there’s so much more to know about the star. Here are six fun facts about Shahidi.

1. She’s not the only actor in her family.

Her brother, Sayeed Shahidi, was on the short-lived ABC series “Uncle Buck” and her mother, Keri Shahidi, was in a couple TV show episodes.

2. She’s set to attend Harvard.

Though she plans to defer college for at least a year in order to continue acting, Shahidi has accepted a place at Harvard and plans to attend the school when she’s ready to commit to her schooling. Aside from this school, the actress revealed to Seventeen that she was accepted into every college she applied to.

Photo: Freeform/Andrew Eccles

3. Her father was the late Prince’s photographer.

Afshin Shahidi, Yara’s father, was Prince’s go-to photographer for over a decade, and he recently released a collection of his most intimate photos of the late singer in a new book “Prince: A Private View.” He has another book of photos called “Prince in Hawaii,” which came out in 2004.

4. She’s a black belt in karate.

When Shahidi visited Fuse’s “White Guy Talk Show” in 2015, she was asked about her love for karate and how far along she is in her training, which was when she shared that she’s “officially a black belt.”

5. She’s a big Marvel fan.

The actress told BuzzFeed that one celebrity she really wants to meet is Robert Downey, Jr. because he plays Iron Man and she’s “a huge Marvel fan.” She went on to explain that she’s already met a lot of the other Marvel stars when they were filiming the first “Avengers” movie in Cleveland, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which was the “coolest moment ever,” as well as Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the “rightful king of Asgard.” She also got to meet Samuel L. Jackson when she played his kid in 2010’s “Unthinkable,” so now she’s just “waiting to meet Iron Man.”

6. Her favorite subject is history

The star loves the subject and told BuzzFeed that she actually reads historical fiction novels in her free time because she loves it so much. This is also why she plans to study history when she attends Harvard.

“Grown-ish” airs on Freeform on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.