America loves avocados. Over the past century, the fruit reached an impressive level of culinary prominence in the United States after being a longtime staple in Central and South America. However, to some, they are more than just a fruit; they are a lifestyle.

Or at least, their Instagram posts make it appear that way. Some users of the popular image-based social platform have showcased themselves using avocados to propose to their significant others, Today reported. In accordance with Valentine’s Day, a photo of an avocado housing an engagement ring racked up more than 10,000 likes on Instagram.

Back in 2016, user Taylor Selby appeared to actually go through with the avocado proposal, which he shared with the world.

Avocados have been popular in other parts of the world for an exceptionally long time, but America’s fascination with them only dates back about 100 years. In 2017, Australian millionaire Tim Gurner criticized millennials for spending too much money on avocados and not enough on worthwhile material investments. The idea that young people were eating too much avocado toast quickly became an internet meme.

At least some of those young people have financially stepped it up a notch by couching engagement rings in the fruits.

Photo: Matt King/Getty Images