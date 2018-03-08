She headed off to Paris to try and get a fresh start after the disaster that was the dating app she launched with Zack, who was running a prostitution ring through it. However, Abby will return to Genoa City on the Thursday, March 8 episode of "The Young and the Restless," and will quickly make it clear that she is there to help her mother clear her name from a new Newman related scandal.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will come home on the CBS soap with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Dina (Marla Adams), after a scare where the older woman got separated from her nurse and wound up in London, alone. Following the Alzheimer's afflicted senior's return, Abby will quickly decide that she wants to be bac in Genoa City and will get to work to help Ashley (Eileen Davidson) with her current dilemma.

Photo: CBS

Ashley left Jabot after Jack was officially named CEO by a judge, and she joined the team at Newman. However, her job there is in jeopardy after documents sealed with her watermark were found in Jack's desk. Now, Victor (Eric Braden) is investigating what happened, and wants to know how Newman secrets wound up in their competitor's hands, and Ashley stands accused of trading corporate information.

However, Ashley feels she knows the truth—and she actually does. She saw Jack and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) together and believes that after she gave Victoria the files for the deal, she passed them along to Jack in an attempt to set her up and get her out of Newman for good. However, since she doesn't yet have proof, she needs to find some if she's going to prove to Victor that his own daughter was the one who actually betrayed him—not her.

Knowing her mother needs help and being at the other end of Victoria's manipulations in the past, Ashley knows that her half-sister won't stop until she's managed to successfully get rid of anyone she sees as competition. Now, she will earn both Jack and Victoria that their attempt will fail, because she will get to the bottom of this and clear Ashley's name if it's the last thing she does.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.