The entire Abbott family has been rocked to its core following the revelation that Jack was not, in fact, John Abbott's son. Now, Ashley will make a shocking discovery about who may have been responsible for the truth being leaked on the Thursday, May 10 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Jack (Peter Bergman) was stunned when Dina's (Marla Adams) taped confession about her affairs, and her admittance that he was not his father's son, aired during the screening of the movie about her life. Since then on the CBS soap, he has learned that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) had conducted a DNA test behind his back which determined that Dina was telling the truth but opted to keep it hidden from him because they didn't want him to be hurt.

Both women, as well as Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), who edited the film, have said that footage was not in their version of it, with the two women even keeping it from the teen and swearing they destroyed the clip in a fire. Still, the mystery will remain as to who then managed to find the clip, restore it, and then get it into the film with no one knowing.

Photo: CBS

Jack will still have a hard time believing his sister or his niece since a part of him will wonder if they were behind this as revenge for his invoking the blood Abbott clause to keep himself as CEO of Jabot. The two women will insist they're innocent though, and when they feel as if they have no way of finding a true lead, Ashley will get a break.

Though they no longer work for the same company anymore, she and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) are still close, and he still wants to do whatever he can to impress the woman he adores. He will call her to meet up, and when they do, he will admit he was the one who restored the memory card which contained the confession, though he didn't know what it had contained on it. He will then reveal to Ashley just who hired him to do it, letting her know it was Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Now, it will be up to Ashley to try and figure out what Kyle hoped to gain from this, and why he made such a horrifying move.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.