After learning that her brother has legally won the right to still control the family company, Ashley decided the time had come to cut all ties with her family. Now, as she prepares to venture out on her own, she may receive an intriguing offer from the last person anyone would expect her to partner up with on the Friday, Jan. 26 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) had gone into arbitration on the CBS soap to determine once and for all which one of them had the right to be the CEO of Jabot. Things had gotten that far between the siblings because of Jack's revelation that he had changed the bylaws of the company some time ago to indicate that only a blood relative of their father could be in charge, something Ashley took as a personal attack against her, since she is not John Abbott's biological daughter. However, after both gave convincing arguments, he judge still opted in favor of Jack, granting him the right to keep his position. After losing, Ashley stunned her brother by announcing she was quitting the company completely, and that as far as she was concerned their relationship was over.

Photo: CBS

Now, she needs to figure out what she will do with her future, but it may not take long for her to receive the kind of offer that would not only give her the kind of control she would want in a job, but also the perfect way to get some revenge on her brother as well.

Victor (Eric Braden) is reportedly set to seize on an opportunity, and Ashley may very well be the opportunity he decides to take a chance on. With Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) help, he will approach Ashley with an offer, explaining that she will have full control if she joins him at Newman, and will only have to report to him as a boss. The offer will be a lucrative one, and will give each of them a chance to truly stick it to Jack.

Ashley may be hesitant to accept at first, because she hasn't trusted Victor in years, but in the end the offer may be one that is just too good to pass up on overall--and she may take it, in the hopes that it will definitely teach Jack a lesson for messing with her.

