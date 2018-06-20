Jack is sure he's figured out who his real father is, and now, as he tries to get answers, he will surprise Cane with an unusual request on the Wednesday, June 20 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Jack (Peter Bergman) believes he is the product of an affair between Dina (Marla Adams) and Phillip Chancellor, after finding a photo of them together from nine months before he was born locked away in his mother's safe deposit box on the CBS soap. However, before he can truly announce himself as a Chancellor, he will need biological proof that he is a member of the family. For that, he will need Cane (Daniel Goddard).

Photo: CBS

However, Cane will be resistant to Jack meddling around in the personal lives of Phillip and Katherine, and he will warn him against chasing ghosts for answers. Jack will refuse to give up his search though and will make a shocking request of Cane as a result. Knowing what he needs is DNA, he will ask to have Phillip's body exhumed so he can check his DNA against that of the man he believes is his biological father.

Though Cane is likely to still refuse, learning the truth is something incredibly important to Jack, who has been thrown into a tailspin ever since learning he was not John Abbott's biological son, despite believing that to be the case for all his life. He had initially gone off the deep end over the news, and almost revisited his former demons with drugs and alcohol before realizing that wasn't the way to go.

Since then, however, determined to live as his true self, Jack has disassociated a bit from the pieces of Abbott legacy he no longer feels he has a claim to. This has included his employment at Jabot and his residence in the Abbott mansion. What he needs now, more than anything else, is the truth, and the clues he found which led him to Phillip are the only solid ones he's had. If he can prove he is Phillip Chancellor's son, then he may finally find a purpose for his life once again.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.