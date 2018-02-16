Phyllis has not let go of her intent to expose Chelsea's scheme to steal money from Fenmore's, but in an effort to finally get the other woman off her back once and for all, Chelsea will drop a massive bombshell on the Friday, Feb. 16 episode of "The Young and the Restless.'

Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) has been working hard to cover her tracks and keep both Phyllis (Gina Tognoni( and Victor (Eric Braden) from exposing her on the CBS soap. Finally, after convincing Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she wasn't the one behind the mirror site that was selling her designs, she took things one step further, assuring his loyalty by proposing marriage.

Now, the two are officially engaged, news which will stun everyone around them, especially with the recent doubts that have surfaced about Chelsea. As others question if they really do want to marry one another, they will both defend their decision. However, when Phyllis realizes that they plan to wed, she will become even more furious than ever before.

Photo: CBS

Determined to prove that Chelsea resorted to her old ways as a con artist, she will confront the other woman about the scam, and warn her that she had the money Victor gave to Lauren (Tracey Bregman) traced, and she knows it was the same money Nick found in Chelsea's bathroom wall, which proves she was behind the scam. When Chelsea continues to try insisting that Phyllis has no proof, she will insist that the only way she'll back down is if Chelsea ends her relationship with Nick, because she won't let him suffer for Chelsea's crimes.

Chelsea will refuse of course and begin hinting to Phyllis that there is a very good reason why she cannot split up from Nick, because he stands to lose far more without her than he does with her. Phyllis will continue to taunt her however, forcing Chelsea to then spill the truth. She will tell her that Christian was actually Adam's son, and not Nick's, and will warn Phyllis that if she doesn't let this go and forces them to split up, she will be taking the son Nick believes is his away from him—and if things come down to that, it will be entirely her fault that Nick's world was flipped upside down once again.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.