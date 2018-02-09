She's been trying to make sure no one finds out that she's been the one stealing money from her own company, but Chelsea will receive a major shock concerning someone who does potentially know her secrets on the Friday, Feb. 9 episode of 'The Young and the Restless."

Though Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has become convinced that Chelsea (Meliisa Clare Egan) is the one who created the Chelsea 2.0 mirror site and wound up stealing money from Fenmore's, so far, the evidence against her has been circumstantial. Still, with so much piling up on the CBS soap, even Nick (Joshua Morrow) is starting to express doubts about whether or not Chelsea is lying to him. However, their suspicions are the last ones Chelsea should be worrying about.

She will visit Adam's internment site once again, and will be stunned when she sees someone there, but when she realizes the only other person there is Sharon (Sharon Case), she will relax. The two women will have a civil conversation about visiting their deceased loved ones before Sharon leaves. However, when Chelsea then removes Adam's marker plaque, she will be stunned, because the $250,000 she hid there after Nick found it in the bathroom vent will be missing.

Now, coupled with not only the investigation and the threatening text messages she's received that seem to indicate someone knows her deepest and darkest secrets, the missing money will help push her over the edge. When she again receives another text, one indicating that the sender knows Christian is not Nick's biological son, but Adam's, she will then go to see Victor (Eric Braden), to make sure he is also holding up his end of the deal and not threatening to expose the truth about the boy's paternity.

Of course, while paying him a visit, Chelsea will be assured that he isn't threatening to expose the secret. However, he will still stun her in a way she never expected when he calls her attention to his desk—and proceeds to dump her $250,000 onto it.

Now, Chelsea will be aware that Victor knows at least a part of what she's up to, though what he plans to do with that information remains to be seen.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.