Sharon and Abby's catfight about Scott has had some unexpected consequences on "The Young and the Restless," but the search for a missing baby Christian will quickly come to an end after the person who took him is identified on the Thursday, Jan. 4 episode.

Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) was watching both him and Connor at the Athletic Club when Sharon (Sharon Case) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) began to fight on the CBS soap. The two went at it after Sharon decided to confront the other woman for sleeping with her boyfriend, Scott (Daniel Hall). Chelsea moved to try and break things up, but when she got back to her table, Christian was gone.

Now, a massive search is on for the little boy, and the fact that he's missing will drive a massive wedge between Chelsea and Nick (Joshua Morrow), as he fears that his son could be gone for good. The attempts to find him seem to be going nowhere, but thankfully, there will eventually be a break in the case.

At the Abbott house, Jack (Peter Bergmann) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will be continuing their battle for the CEO position, and they will both note that it seems odd when their Alzheimer's afflicted mother, Dina (Marla Adams) asks for two mugs of hot chocolate in her room. However, their focus won't deter from their battle until Dina again refers to Jack as John and says she is playing with little "Jackie." Aware their mother thinks she's playing with a baby Jack, the siblings will realize that she is the one who took Christian, and they will quickly alert Nick to let him know where the child is.

This won't be the first time that Dina's condition has led to her doing something which personally affected Nick. On Halloween, she wound up burning Brent Davis' picture at the Underground—and in the process, the entire nightclub went up in flames and burned to the ground. Now, she has accidentally kidnapped Nick's son. Knowing that her condition may be getting to be too much for them to handle, Jack and Ashley may decide to put their differences aside, because they need to do what's best for their mother.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.