There has been an investigation to try and determine whether or not Ashley was the one who leaked secret Newman document at Jabot, or whether she was set up by Victoria, and now, Victor will announce that he has reached a decision and take swift action on the Friday, March 9 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) was accused of leaking documents to Jack (Peter Bergman), after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had JT (Thad Luckinbill) search his office for them on the CBS soap. However, when Ashley refuted the claim and told Victor (Eric Braeden) that this was a clear set up that Victoria had initiated, he was forced to try and look into things. Now, he has come to a decision, one that will shock the party who is affected by it.

Photo: CBS

Victor will announce to Ashley that he has found evidence which proves she was the one guilty of the crime, and he will immediately fire her from Newman as a result. However, not unexpectedly, Ashley will refuse to go down without a fight, and with Abby (Melissa Ordway) by her side, she will quickly work to try and prove her innocence again.

What Victor doesn't know is that Ashley knows Victoria set her up. She not only saw Victoria and Jack having a conversation with one another at the Athletic Club bar, but she also knows that the documents that wound up in Jack's possession were ones she had handed off directly to Victoria, meaning she had to have been the one who gave them away. However, she doesn't have any other proof to back herself up.

Fortunately for her, Abby won't hesitate to try and quickly dig up some proof, and she will take advantage of the fact that Jack is out of town to do so. She will go through his files at the family home to see what she can find, and it won't take her long to find evidence that he had several phone calls with Victoria, or that he had arranged for his office to be left open on the night JT "found" the papers in his desk. Knowing she has what could be a slam dunk, Abby will quickly head to Victor, and will show the proof to him.

What Victor then chooses to do with the information could lead to the most epic Newman family feud yet.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.