He's ready to completely cut her from his life and move on, but Devon will once again find himself being drawn back to Hilary after learning an unexpected secret about her on the Friday, March 2 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After he found the recording of Hilary (Mishael Morgan) convincing Juliet to sue Cane (Daniel Goddard) for sexual harassment, despite the other woman's insistence it didn't happen, Devon (Bryton James) officially considered himself done with his ex. While he did keep her on as an employee on the CBS soap, he intended to keep it so that there would never be any other personal contact between them again. When Hilary tried to resign and leave, he then didn't allow her to do so, and she defiantly opted not to go on for her next live broadcast, forcing Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to replace her at the last minute.

Photo: CBS

Now, Devon has realized he doesn't necessarily need Hilary in order to have success with her show and has become ready to accept her resignation. However, after telling her he has accepted it when she refuses to say where she went and why it caused her to miss her show, he will stumble across the actual reason.

A young girl will then arrive at the studio seeking Hilary out, and when Devon asks who she is, he will find out the girl is someone Hilary is mentoring—and that she left that day in order to help her out when he brother ran into trouble. Considering the fact that Hilary has been vocal about wanting a baby of her own, Devon will assume that this is a step Hilary is taking to prove she can be a good mother, and a good person in general, and he will try to find her to get her back to work.

When he does find her and tells her she still has her job, she will admit she didn't want to say anything about the situation because she doesn't think anyone will believe her these days, and Devon will assure her that she is doing the right thing. While he will, for now, insist that they still won't ever become romantically involved again, he will be one step closer to being caught up with in ways he never expected to be.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.