It was the bombshell no one expected to ever hear, but now that Dina's recorded confession about Jack's paternity has been aired, the fallout from the situation could become catastrophic on the Wednesday, May 9 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) thought they had destroyed the footage which revealed that Jack (Peter Bergman) was not John Abbott's son on the CBS soap, unaware that Kyle (Michael Mealor) had gotten his hands on it and restored it. He then handed it over to Victor (Eric Braden) in his continued attempts to take his father down for good.

Now, the footage aired at the end of the movie that the Abbott family screened in honor of Dina's (Marla Adams) life, though no one is entirely sure how it wound up there. Still, now that the truth is out there, the consequences of the lifelong lie will quickly come to the surface.

Photo: CBS

Naturally, Jack will be devastated and heartbroken that his mother confessed she had an affair with a man who she believed was his actual father, and it won't be lost on him that it will mean huge changes to his future. He used the blood Abbott clause he drafted into Jabot's by-laws to keep Ashley, who is also not John's child, from becoming CEO of the company. Now, he no longer has a claim either.

Still, a piece of him will hold out hope that it could just be his mother's confused memories from Alzheimer's, and he will seek answers from Ashley and Abby, who spearheaded the video project. The two will confess they tried to hide the confession from him, and that they had conducted a DNA test in secret—confirming the truth--Jack is no more of a blood Abbott than Ashley is.

Now, the future of the Abbott family is a shaky one. Not only does this completely gut them at their core, but it puts their future at stake in terms of the powerful position they have in Genoa City, especially with Jabot. From here, things may only get worse for the family that was once considered the second most powerful group.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.