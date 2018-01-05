They thought they had finally gotten rid of him and that he no longer posed a threat to their relationship with their sick mother. However, Graham Bloodworth will once again turn up in Genoa City and start wreaking havoc on the lives of the Abbott family on the Friday, Jan. 5 episode of "The Young and the Restless.'

It's become clear to Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) that despite their best efforts when it comes to caring for their Alzheimer's afflicted mother, Dina (Marla Adams) on the CBS soap, that they need to entrust her care elsewhere. Since they started looking after her, Dina's condition has led her to do some outrageous things, which included stabbing Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), setting fire to The Underground and even kidnapping Nick's (Joshua Morrow) son, Christian, because she thought he was an infant Jack.

However, as they make plans to think of a new arrangement for her care, they will be stunned when Graham (Max Shippee) returns to town. The last time they had seen him, he did have power of attorney for Dina, but had been exposed for his plans to ruin her life as revenge for her taking his stepfather, Brent Davis, away from him and his mother as a boy. When they tracked him and Dina down together in Florida, he finally allowed them to take control of her life, which they did.

Now, he's back in Genoa City, and he doesn't plan on going down without a fight, and has every intention of taking Dina away from her children because he still legally has the power to do so. For now, the Abbott siblings will find a way to hold him off, but they will know that he is definitely going to plan on returning in the future.

What they don't know however, is that Graham may have been playing a secret role in helping Dina's episodes come to light. At the very least, he may have had something to do with Christian's kidnapping, as he was present at the Athletic Club during Sharon (Sharon Case) and Abby's (Melissa Ordway) catfight, and he may have initially grabbed Christian when Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) went to break up the battle, and handed him off to Dina to convince her it was her son. If he aided in that situation, and has had a role in some of the others surrounding Dina as well, then he may be working on another horrific scheme that is forcing Dina to deteriorate quicker than expected.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: CBS