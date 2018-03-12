She has been actively searching to find a man to help her in her quest to have a child, but no one has compared to her ex. Now, Hilary will try one last time to convince Devon to be the donor she needs, and may be surprised by his answer on the Monday, March 12 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has been trying to have a baby for a little while on the CBS soap, but either the men she could choose from for donors haven’t been impressive, or she’s been scared of going through with it. She has since realized that the only man who has all the qualities she would want in a potential father for her child is Devon (Bryton James), her ex-husband. However, getting him to agree to it has been a challenge.

The first time she asked, Devon was insulted that she thought he’d want to be a faceless donor who had no role in his child’s life, and he quickly shot her down, stating that the only way he would become a father would be if he got to have an actual active presence in his child’s life.

Photo: CBS

Now, Hilary will decide to approach him once more with the offer, after the two discuss the relationship he has with his new nephew, Sam, and the fact that Hilary is no longer allowed to see the baby because Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) learned she had persuaded Juliet to sue him for sexual harassment that had never occurred. As they discuss that situation, Hilary will once again bring up the possibility of Devon becoming a father by being her donor, but will insist that he can have a legitimate role in the child’s life this time as an equal co-parent.

Devon won’t answer her right away, but will later summon her to meet with him and discuss the situation further. He will admit that he wants to be a dad, and that he hasn’t been able to get the offer out of his mind entirely. As a result, he will tell Hilary that he is willing to help her out, but she has to understand that they will only be co-parents, and he isn’t ever going to take her back romantically.

Though she likely will try to change that part later, Hilary will agree for now, and the journey to having a baby will start up for her once again.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.