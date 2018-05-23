He has decided to no longer let the truth about his paternity affect his ability to run the family company but has met resistance from his brother, who assumed the CEO position at Jabot after his meltdown. Now, Jack will work with Kyle to conspire against Billy on the Wednesday, May 23 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After learning that he wasn't John Abbott's blood heir, Jack (Peter Bergman) went into a tailspin on the CBS soap and contemplated giving in to his old demons by abusing pills. However, he finally decided to let go of the pain and move on, returning to Genoa City and Jabot. To his surprise, however, he learned that during his absence, Billy (Jason Thompson), the only true blood Abbott, had been voted in to temporarily take over as CEO, despite his reluctance to have such a role. Now though, with Phyllis' (Gina Tognoni) guidance, Billy has decided to retain the control and hold on to the job.

Now, Jack and his son, Kyle (Michael Mealor), are determined to get Jack's job back, especially if Billy does remove the blood Abbott clause from the Jabot bylaws, which would allow Jack to retain control. However, they will quickly learn that no matter how much they plot, Billy will be hard to remove.

It hasn't taken long for him to quickly adjust to the CEO position and the power it affords him to make a change and help the company grow. Now, knowing he has influence, he doesn't want to let it go.

Still, Jack and Kyle won't be ready to give up, despite playing that they've accepted how things are. The two will make sure to covertly conspire as they make movements to once again reclaim what was once their birthright, before Dina's (Marla Adams) taped confession and a DNA test proved that Jack was the product of an affair.

Now, the war for control of Jabot will be in full swing once again.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.