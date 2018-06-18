He's been looking for any clue he can find to figure out who his real father is, and on the Monday, June 18 episode of "The Young and the Restless," Jack may finally learn his biological father's identity.

Since learning he wasn't John Abbott's son, Jack's (Peter Bergmann) life has been in a tailspin on the CBS soap. He has disassociated himself from everything to do with his Abbott past, including leaving the family company and moving out of the family home. He has also tried to find clues about his past. Unfortunately, his mother, Dina (Marla Adams), has been unable to help him because of her Alzheimer's.

While looking into things on his own, he has managed to get a hold of his mother's journals from the 50s, which documented her passionate affair, but when he went to the page that should have revealed his father's name, it was torn out. He continued trying to find the missing diary pages, which he couldn't retrieve. However, he did come across a mysterious key amongst Dina's possessions.

Now, he is trying to find out what the key will open up, confident that it will help him find the answers he is seeking.

With his son Kyle's (Michael Mealor) help, Jack will track down that the key opens a safe deposit box, and together, the two will head to see if they can find what's in it. When they arrive, they will find a photo of Dina from back in the day, and she will be with someone he never expected to see—Phillip Chancellor.

Now, Jack will wonder if he was actually a Chancellor all this time, which would open him up to a whole range of new possibilities when it comes to his life.

However, Jack could also wind up being too quick to take action, immediately assuming that Phillip is his father, without any proof. As he then tries to assert himself as a member of the Chancellor family, he could bring a whole new kind of war to Genoa City.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS