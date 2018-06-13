He wants to know the truth about who his father is and won't be able to get the answers from his Alzheimer's afflicted mother. However, Jack will come one step closer to the identity of the man who fathered him on the Wednesday, June 13 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After not taking the news that he wasn't John Abbott's son well initially on the CBS soap, Jack (Peter Bergmann) has since resolved to work on his real identity, though he isn't sure where to start since he has no idea who his biological father is. Because he is not a real Abbott, he has moved out of the family home and left the family company but hasn't made much progress elsewhere. A previous attempt to get answers from Dina (Marla Adams) about who his father was only got him so far since she can't recall much of her life due to her Alzheimer's, though she was able to let him know he wasn't the product of a tawdry affair, because she had loved his father.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Since then, he has also admitted that though he left Jabot and has been trying to distance himself from the Abbott legacy, he isn't sure that striking out on his own is what he wants. The only way he may be able to decide the best moves for his future is if he can find out who he really is.

Now, after initially cautioning Jack that he may not like what he finds if he searches for his real father, Neil (Kristoff St. John) will give his friend the first clue towards figuring out his past. At his own company's office, he found a box containing diaries Dina had kept when she was younger, and he will hand that over to Jack to see if the answer he seeks is in one of those books.

Together, the two friends will begin to look for information, though for now, Jack may not find anything more than what Dina has already shared with him from her brief abilities to recall her memories. Still, it will be a step in the right direction for him and could start him on the path to the truth.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.