There had been a small pause in their never-ending battle while Victor was in the hospital following an attack on him in his home, but now that he's being released and Jack is out of jail. Things will quickly reignite between the two longtime enemies on the Friday, April 20 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor's (Eric Braden) feud had reached a fever pitch shortly before Victor was found in his home, unconscious after a fall down the stairs on the CBS soap. Though Jack was the one who had discovered him and called 911, he also stole Victor's hard drive before doing so, and considering their history, he quickly became the lead suspect in the assault and was sitting in jail until recently since Victor was unconscious and couldn't reveal who had really attacked him.

Photo: CBS

Following Victor's reveal that it was JT (Thad Luckinbill) who had attacked him, and the confirmation from the police that the blood found in the home at the time matched JT's, Jack was finally released. Since he got out, he has quickly refocused on the things he's needed to—like keeping his son, Kyle (Michael Mealor) from taking the family company, Jabot Cosmetics, public, and also trying to thwart the plan he thinks Kyle and Victor have worked up together to take him and his legacy down for good.

He managed to overthrow Kyle as acting CEO of Jabot and put a stop to the plan to make the company public, but despite Kyle's claims he wants to fix their relationship, he doesn't trust his son. Now, after taking measures to make sure he can keep an eye on him and stop him from causing more damage, he will head off to see Victor and confront him as well.

When he arrives at the ranch, Jack will confront him about his conspiring with Kyle and will indicate that he thinks it is because of his own relationship with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Victor won't admit to what he's done, or why he was motivated to do it, which will enrage Jack further. Now that they're both free, he will warn his enemy—if he comes after, him, his company, or his family, then things will only continue to get worse.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.