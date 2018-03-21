Things have been rocky for them for a while, and it is only about to get worse for Victoria and JT on the Wednesday, March 21 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After moving quickly and living together after first reuniting, problems began to surface in Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and JT's (Thad Luckinbill) relationship on the CBS soap. Not only has JT seemed weirdly possessive and jealous at times about Victoria's bond with Billy (Jason Thompson), but Victoria also betrayed him when she used him in a failed plot to get Ashley (Eileen Davidson) ousted from Newman.

Photo: CBS

In addition, JT has been secretly stressed out, as he's been under pressure to find evidence of the crimes that Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) suspect Victor (Eric Braden) has committed. The pair have been after him to get whatever information he can, and he's now trying to do whatever he can to crack the case before he loses his job. In addition, his divorce and custody battle with Mac is getting ready to heat up as well.

His behaviors haven't gone unnoticed either, with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) expressing concerns that JT is far too controlling of Victoria as well. However, all of that won't be the worst of it, with the biggest issue the couple will face about to unfold.

After a long day where they each had struggles, things will take a drastic turn at their home. JT will be enraged after hearing the latest on his custody battle and will also become possessive again when Billy drops by for a visit, and even indicates he doesn't want JT to have a relationship with the children he shares with Victoria. Then, when Victoria arrives home and admits to her own harsh day where she had to deal with the consequences of what she did to Ashley, JT will snap.

The two will quickly get into an argument where they insult one another, with JT even indicating that she is terrible at everything she does. Finally, thing will end when the altercation turns physical—and an enraged JT will slam Victoria against a wall and wrap his hands around her neck.

"The Young and Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.