He was hoping to go through with secret plans to hurt his family company's legacy but was thwarted at the last minute when his father was released from jail and able to reclaim his position as CEO. Now, desperate to find a way to get revenge on his father, Kyle will make a powerful move to hurt him on the Thursday, May 3 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

After his attempt to take Jabot public went bust, Kyle (Michael Mealor) quickly worked to try and get back in Jack's (Peter Bergman) good graces on the CBS soap. Though his father didn't remove him from the company entirely, he did reveal to Billy (Jason Thompson) that he doesn't trust his son, who he knows has secretly been working with Victor (Eric Braden) to betray him. As such, he gave his brother the title of COO of the company upon his being reinstated and has since been trying to keep Kyle from learning any key information.

Photo: CBS

However, Kyle hasn't given up on his own plans yet, and though he hasn't been made privy to much information, he has still been working on having some influence, even going to Billy and telling him that the only hope for the family's future was to kill the clause that Jack had made that stated only a true blood Abbott could have the CEO title. In addition, he got a hold of the footage from Dina's (Marla Adams) interviews with Abby (Melissa Ordway) that his cousin tried to destroy--where Dina admitted that Jack was not actually John Abbott's son any more than Ashley (Eileen Davidson) was. He now knows that devastating secret and has been sitting on it as he waits for a potential moment to use it to his advantage.

Now, he will once again meet up with Victor to try and plan their attack on Jack, only to be disheartened when Victor doesn't seem to think he's ready to take the next step he needs to. Spoilers for the show tease that Kyle and Billy will butt heads, which means Billy will likely see the meeting take place--and could warn his nephew that his meeting with Victor is exactly why Jack doesn't trust him. A confrontation though could be catastrophic, as it may finally give Kyle the ammunition he needs to prove his worth to Victor, and he may share him with information he has learned.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.