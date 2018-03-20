Any goodwill she had towards her enemy disappeared when she learned just how much of a role the other woman played in the near-demise of her marriage. Now, desperate to keep her brother from being bound to Hilary for the rest of his life, Lily will take action and attempt to get revenge on the Tuesday, March 20 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Lily (Christel Khalil) was furious when she learned that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) was the one who had encouraged Juliet (Laur Allen) to sue Cane (Daniel Goddard) for sexual harassment last year, knowing full well that no such action took place. Now, she is infuriated once again, after learning that Hilary had approached Devon (Bryton James) and asked him to be the father of her child on the CBS soap—and her brother wound up saying yes.

Photo: CBS

She has tried to sway Devon and convince him that doing this will be a bad idea, because she's certain Hilary's motives are not pure, despite her brother insisting that he is getting everything down in a written contract before they welcome a child together. Lily is positive that Hilary will either use the child to get Devon to marry her again, or that she will find some way to get all of his money from him, and she will know in her heart that she cannot let Devon go through with this.

After another encounter with Hilary, where the other woman will snap at her to leave it alone and may even potentially gloat that she is going to be raising a child with Devon soon, Lily will become consumed by revenge, and will decide to take action. After she gets some time alone, she will place a call to Hilary's doctor, and pretend to be her assistant, as she cancels the appointment that was made for the artificial insemination.

Of course, Lily will likely need to also come up with another plan later on, because while canceling the appointment could delay the process and keep a child from being conceived right away, it won't be the only time Hilary or Devon considers trying to make it happen. Lily will need to continue stepping up her game if she's going to keep this entire thing from happening at all.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.