They received some threats that a bunch of their secrets would be exposed. Now, following the exposure of one concerning Victor’s health, the entire Newman family will start working to protect their image and legacy before it is too late on the Tuesday, June 26 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) received threats of secrets being exposed in an email, just before a large delivery of boxes containing private Newman documents arrived in her office on the CBS soap. More alarming however was that the credit card used to ship the documents was traced to JT (Thad Luckinbill), whom she thought was dead after she, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) worked together to bury his body.

Photo: CBS

Since then, things continued to get worse for the Newman family, with a news report revealing that they had received leaked medical files for Victor (Eric Braden) and that he is battling a serious illness which could affect his ability to properly lead the company. Victor assured his family that he was fine and not actually as sick as it sounded, and revealed that JT was the only person who could have accessed those files, meaning he has to be the one behind the current scandals.

Now, an exposé will come out that further details Victor’s health, and it will work to have the desired effect on the company, as he quickly begins to lose business and contracts from others who feel he isn’t actually running things due to his health. Now, as they try to not only get back those partners and keep more from fleeing, the entire Newman family may be thrown into freefall as they work to repair their reputations and protect everything they’ve built.

However, what Victor doesn’t know yet is that the most troubling thing about the current situation isn’t that secrets are being exposed—but that JT appears to be behind them. For the four women who buried him after Nikki hit him in the head with a fireplace poker, there’s something much bigger to worry about. If JT somehow managed to survive and is, in fact, alive, he could expose them all for what really happened the night he disappeared. If that secret is also exposed, it would be the biggest—and most damaging—scandal of all.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.