Their brief reconciliation has turned into a new all-out war as they battle for custody of Christian. Now, things will quickly turn ugly as Nick and Victor’s battle heads to arbitration on the Tuesday, June 12 episode of “The Young and the Restless.”

After agreeing to return to Newman and quickly realizing he was being used to try and punish Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for her bad decisions, Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) truce with Victor (Eric Braden) quickly came to an end on the CBS soap. After he made plans to leave town and move to San Diego, taking Christian with him, Victor then made a move to take custody of the boy, who is not Nicks biological son. Sharon (Sharon Case) failed in her attempts to get Victor to call off the suit, and now, things have headed into arbitration—and only one man will walk away a winner.

Photo: CBS

It won’t take long for things to turn ugly in the arbitration proceedings, as both men’s lawyers begin making a case for why the other is not the best person to be raising Adam and Sage’s son. Nick and his lawyer. Brittany (Lauren Woodland), will make arguments considering Victor’s past and how his own children were raised, while also noting that his age and health may not be best for raising a young boy. Meanwhile, Victor and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will argue that Nick acts without caring about how it affects the rest of his family. There will also be much made of the fact that Adam wanted Nick to raise Christian, which was why he never told his brother the truth about his paternity when he was alive.

However, after Nick is also forced to admit that he did rely on Victor and his help over the years, things will reach a new level of intensity. Nick will wind up admitting he is the only Newman child who does not have a great relationship with his father, and his emotions will get the best of him, causing him to make an outburst.

Still, that won’t even be the ugliest things get, as Victor isn’t afraid to fight dirty. It will be at that point where things go in a way where Sharon feared they would—with her past being dragged out as a weapon to use against Nick.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.