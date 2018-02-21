They've been at odds for a while now over the scam Chelsea ran to steal some money. However, things will take an unexpected turn when her battle with Phyllis heats up in a new way on the Wednesday, Feb. 21 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

When Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) went to confront Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) with her proof that the money Victor (Eric Braden) returned to Lauren (Tracey Bregman) was the same cash Nick (Joshua Morrow) had found in the bathroom vent was what Chelsea had scammed, she dropped a bombshell on her enemy. Chelsea told Phyllis the truth that Christian was not Nick's son, but Adam's, and exposing everything would only hurt Nick in the end on the CBS Soap.

Photo: CBS

Phyllis didn't believe that Chelsea was telling her the truth but opted to check out the story anyway. It forced her to enlist Sharon's (Sharon Case) help, though the two have always been enemies. Sharon previously had custody of the little boy after being made to believe he was her son, Sully, and after the truth about who he was came out, a DNA test was conducted. Using that, as well as some of Adam's DNA that was hacked out of the police station computers, the two women realized the truth—Chelsea wasn't lying about Christian's paternity.

Now, all three are sitting on this massive secret, and Chelsea will meet with Phyllis once more to see where they stand. Phyllis will assure her she has no intentions of hurting Nick, and therefore, won't tell him the truth about the son he believes is his. However, she will maintain that she is still set on finding out a way to expose Chelsea for the fraud she is, and she will find some way to do it that will spare Nick.

However, the wild card in the situation is Sharon, who will continue to struggle with the fact that Nick doesn't know the truth, As Chelsea frets about her knowing, and Phyllis tells her to keep quiet, it will still eat away at Sharon—and she may opt to try and tell him anyway. However, someone will intervene and make sure she is forced to stay quiet—even if it means she has to stay that way forever.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.