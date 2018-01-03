She has been immensely happy in her relationship, but after a bombshell from Nick, Sharon will learn what has really been happening between Scott and Abby on the Wednesday, Jan. 3 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Nick (Joshua Morrow) recently became aware that Scott (Daniel Hall) had cheated on Sharon (Sharon Case) when he caught him kissing Abby (Melissa Ordway) on the CBS soap. He wasn't sure if he should tell her the truth or not, but has decided the best thing is for her to know the truth now. Of course, when she hears what he has to say, she will be immediately angry with her ex. However, an initial claim that Nick has never liked Scott, and is just trying to cause trouble, will quickly fade, and she will instead begin to feel devastated. After learning that the woman he's kissed is Abby, and it's happened more than once, Sharon will set out to confront them both.

Photo: NBC

When she goes to confront Scott though, Sharon will receive another shock, when he inadvertently admits that there was more than kissing going on—and in fact, he and Abby also slept together once. Sharon will become outraged, and after finishing her confrontation with him, will instead set her sights on Abby.

She will catch up with the other woman quickly, and the battle won't be pretty, as each woman hurtles insults towards the other, and pokes fun at their individual histories. Abby has been known to come between people in relationships before, while Sharon is still attempting to redeem herself from keeping baby Christian from Nick just over a year ago. Things will get so out of hand between the two women that others will be forced to jump in and break up the battle.

However, Nick's initial role in busting the truth open could come back to haunt him. Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) will be present when Sharon and Abby have their encounter, and will be watching both her son, Connor, as well as Christian. When she gets involved in trying to break up the fight, it will have some major consequences, as Christian will then go missing.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.