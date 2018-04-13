Victoria stunned him when she informed him that she was calling off their engagement and she returned to Genoa City. Now, JT will be pushed to the extreme when he makes one last attempt to try and get her back on the Friday, April 13 episode of "The Young and the Restless.'

After learning he had leaked the memo about her demotion to the press, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) decided she was through with JT (Thad Luckinbill) and his attempts to control her and abuse her on the CBS soap. After they each returned to Genoa City, separately, he once again tried to get her to take him back, but she refused. Now, as she continues getting through the breakup by admitting to the abuse to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), JT will take his obsession with her to extremes.

Photo: CBS

After she refuses to answer his calls and texts, an enraged JT will break into Victoria's home to confront her and will once again try and convince her to leave Genoa City for good and be with him. However, when she not only refuses once more but also insults him by saying shed forget his existence entirely if it weren't for their sharing a son together, he will lose control.

As they argue, JT will then let it slip about his altercation with Victoria's father, Victor (Eric Braden), when he ordered JT to leave town because he was not only investigating him but because Victor knew he had become physically abusive. It will then dawn on Victoria that he was the one who not only threw Victor down the stairs and nearly killed him but who then made the second attempt on her father's life by switching off his life support machine at the hospital. She will immediately try to call the police, but that will lead to JT making things physical.

What he doesn't know, however, is that Nikki, Sharon, and Phyllis are all still in the house, and will hear the commotion from another room. Then, when they happen upon the scene, they will take matters into their own hands—and JT could be taken down once and for all.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.