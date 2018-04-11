She's been looking for more reasons to doubt their plans for a future together and call off their engagement, and now, after heading to Hawaii with JT, Victoria may finally be given what she's been looking for on the Wednesday, April 11 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Ever since accepting his proposal, which came shortly after an incident where he became physically violent with her, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has had her doubts about a future with JT (Thad Luckinbill) on the CBS soap. However, despite those concerns which have been plaguing her, she still has refused to call off the relationship. Now, after accepting an invitation to go with him and the kids for a trip to Hawaii, she will learn some shocking secrets that will finally help her make a decision.

Photo: CBS

The pair left town after the truth about Victoria's demotion at Newman was leaked to the press, and not long after arriving in the tropical paradise, JT will insist the entire family disconnect from the world, locking up all of their cell phones—except for his own. As he continues trying to sell Victoria on an idea of never returning home, she will become stunned when she realizes his phone is still accessible. After getting it away from him, she will read through his text messages and learn why he really came back to town.

She will uncover that he has been working undercover for Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) and will be stunned that he was using her to try and get closer to Victor (Eric Braden), in an attempt to expose some of his shady dealings and get him locked up. However, she will also realize that the news of her demotion leaking wasn't just a coincidence—and figure out he was behind that too. JT won't lie to her and will admit it was him, because he wanted to get her out of town and away from the stress of her life there.

However, Victoria won't be amused, and she will decide that the secrets and the damage he may have done to her reputation are too much—and she will finally be through with their relationship. However, whether JT lets her go or not remains to be seen. Of course, if she manages to learn the other big secret he's keeping from her—that he was the one who attacked her father—then things could get uglier than either one of them expected.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.