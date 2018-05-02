Everyone is wondering where JT could have disappeared to after the truth about his attempt on Victor's life and his abusive behavior towards Victoria came out. Now, as the investigation continues, Victoria, who knows exactly where her ex is, will be called in for questioning on the Wednesday, May 2 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Since the news came out exposing the truth about JT (Thad Luckinbill) and the things he has done, there have been some major searches going on for him on the CBS soap. Paul (Doug Davidson) wants to find him so he can question him about the attack on Victor (Eric Braden), while Victor and Nick (Joshua Morrow) both want to find him and make him pay for what he did there, as well as his hurting Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the way he did. However, no one has been able to track him down, and only Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) know why—he's dead.

Photo: CBS

The night he disappeared, he snuck into Victoria's house to plead for one last chance with her during the party that Sharon was throwing for her to help her get over her heartbreak and the other issues. When they heard commotion in her bedroom, Sharon, Phyllis and Nikki ran to help her, and Nikki smacked JT in the back of the head with a fireplace poker—a move that actually killed him. They then hid his body in the flower bed at Chancellor Park and have since been dealing with the guilt of what happened that night.

Now, Paul will bring them all in for questioning about that night, and the women will struggle to keep their stories straight and not give anything away. For the most part, it will be a success, though there could be a slip-up which keeps the spotlight on them still. However, as she sees the way the situation is eating away not only at herself, but her mother and the two women who have become something like friends to her now, Victoria will stun them all when she makes an alarming decision. As it turns out, she believes the guilt is too much to deal with—and she will reveal that she plans to confess to murdering JT.

Now, it will be up to the others to decide if they're going to convince her to keep the secret, or if they're going to let her reveal the truth—and risk that they all head to prison as a result.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.