She was one of the four women who was there when they buried his lifeless body in Chancellor Park. However, as new threats continue to emerge against Newman that can be tied to her former fiancé, Victoria will become alarmed that JT isn't actually dead on the Friday, June 22 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been receiving emails with threatening messages about Newman secrets and also received a shipment of boxes containing private information pertaining to the company on the CBS soap. However, Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) belief it could be the still-missing JT (Thad Luckinbill) was something she quickly claimed couldn't be.

Photo: CBS

Victoria, along with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case), knows JT is dead following his attempt to attack her the night of the party Sharon threw her. When they heard her struggling, the three other women ran upstairs, and in an effort to protect her daughter, Nikki brandished a fire poker and hit JT with it, killing him in the process. To cover up the crime, the four women then worked together to destroy any evidence they could and buried his body in Chancellor Park.

However, despite being sure he was dead, Victoria will learn some new information that will further startle her and start to make her doubt that JT is really gone for good.

Victoria will receive a visit from Mac (Kelly Kruger), who is also wondering where JT has gotten to since they also have children together and she wants to know where their father has gotten to. However, she will also have news for Victoria that will cause her to have a reason to panic. Mac will reveal that she has learned one of JT's credit cards has been active and has been used in hotels and restaurants in a variety of states.

Furthermore, Victoria will later learn that the card was used to ship the boxes she received in her office as well. Though she'll be assured by the other women who know the truth, Victoria will start to worry—because JT could truly be alive, and on his way back to Genoa City to turn her life upside down.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.