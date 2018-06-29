She has maintained that there is no way JT could be the one causing so much turmoil for Newman Enterprises because she knows he's dead. However, as more issues arise for the company on the Friday, June 29 episode of "The Young and the Restless," Victoria will find herself rocked as new evidence emerges which could change her life forever.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are the only ones who know what really happened on the CBS soap when JT (Thad Luckinbill) went missing. After he tried to attack Victoria one more time, Nikki sprung to her daughter's defense and struck him in the head with a fireplace poker, which killed him. The four women then worked together to destroy all of the evidence and bury his body in Chancellor Park.

Photo: CBS

However, lately, Newman Enterprises has come under attack. Confidential documents were all copied and shipped to Victoria and Victor's (Eric Braden) confidential health records were exposed. Evidence has shockingly pointed to JT as the culprit, with his credit cards being traced to every action, and alleged eyewitnesses claiming they saw a man who looked like him in various locations. Most alarmingly, the man described as looking like him was seen checking out of a motel outside of Genoa City, again using the card. Victoria has maintained to all concerned however that it can't be him, without revealing that she knows the reason why.

Now though, she's about to learn how wrong she may be. More scandals will quickly envelop Newman, as employees threaten to walk out when a story begins to circulate that claims that there is pay disparity between male and female employees. In addition, damage will be done to a Newman site, and the security footage will be requested to see if they can positively ID who is causing them so much trouble.

However, it will be when the footage is watched that Victoria will find her world rocked. Though it won't be something that can be confirmed completely, there will be an image of a man caught on the tape—and it will truly look like JT. Now, with it seeming more and more likely that JT is actually alive and out for revenge, it could spell big trouble for the women who thought they buried him for good.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.